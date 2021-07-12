Rohan Palekar Purchases 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $117,880.00.

Shares of ETNB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.