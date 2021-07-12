Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,880 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

