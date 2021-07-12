Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCH. National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$41.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,896. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$29.55 and a one year high of C$43.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583 in the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

