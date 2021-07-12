RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in RH were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $706.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $659.69. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RH has a 1 year low of $254.10 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

