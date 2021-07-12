Reviewing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Stem alerts:

This table compares Stem and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 12.56 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Polar Power -132.91% -77.43% -55.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stem and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 2 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Stem beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.