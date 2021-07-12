Reviewing HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than HG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and HG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 3.10 -$24.70 million $0.96 10.54 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -4.45% -0.55% -0.29% HG N/A -1.28% -1.26%

Summary

Paramount Group beats HG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

