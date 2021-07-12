Reviewing Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose 8.08% 16.65% 6.30%

44.8% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canada Goose $713.64 million 6.64 $53.21 million $0.61 70.33

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue and Canada Goose, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Canada Goose 2 4 9 0 2.47

Canada Goose has a consensus target price of $43.32, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Blue.

Volatility & Risk

Blue has a beta of 43.9, suggesting that its stock price is 4,290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Blue on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 28, 2021, it operated through its 51 national e-commerce markets and 28 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

