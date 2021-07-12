Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

RGP stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

