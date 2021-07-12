Resolute Partners Group Has $3.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Resolute Partners Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $102.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

