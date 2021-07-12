Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rexel (RXEEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY):

7/12/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – Rexel was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/5/2021 – Rexel was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

6/30/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Rexel S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

