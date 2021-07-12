Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) in the last few weeks:

7/6/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/27/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/17/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

KHNGY opened at $68.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International AG alerts:

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.