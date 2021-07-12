Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kuehne + Nagel International (KHNGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS: KHNGY) in the last few weeks:
- 7/6/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “
- 7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/2/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/27/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/17/2021 – Kuehne + Nagel International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
KHNGY opened at $68.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International AG has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
