Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $112.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

