Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for EDP Renováveis (EDRVF)

6/29/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2021 – EDP Renováveis had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/28/2021 – EDP Renováveis is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88. EDP Renováveis, S.A. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

