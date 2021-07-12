Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after buying an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after buying an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

RSG opened at $112.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.29 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

