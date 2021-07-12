Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $205.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.