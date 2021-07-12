Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,425 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

