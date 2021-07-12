Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 217,150 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of EnLink Midstream worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

