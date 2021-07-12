Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.08% of Prudential Bancorp worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.