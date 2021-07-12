Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,700 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Electric worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of FELE opened at $81.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.