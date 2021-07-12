Refereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.51 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $55.42 million and approximately $29.51 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

