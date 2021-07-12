Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Head to Head Review

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redwood Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.39 -$581.85 million $0.04 303.00 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.55 $166.83 million $2.94 18.73

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Redwood Trust pays out 1,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 5 1 3.00 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

Redwood Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Redwood Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 91.24% 12.14% 1.25% PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Redwood Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Lending segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Third-Party Investments segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, as well as in K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. This segment also offers servicer advance, and other residential and multifamily credit investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

