Redwood Investments LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $317.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.50 and a fifty-two week high of $321.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,876 shares of company stock worth $92,632,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

