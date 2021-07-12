Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) Insider Sells C$259,407.00 in Stock

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) insider PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P. sold 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$259,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,607,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,016,843.81.

TSE:RDL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.62. 15,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,833. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Redline Communications Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

