Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) Insider Sells C$259,407.00 in Stock

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) insider PVAM Perlus Microcap Fund L.P. sold 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$259,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,607,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,016,843.81.

TSE:RDL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.62. 15,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,833. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Redline Communications Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.