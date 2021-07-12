Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) PT Raised to GBX 810

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 386.62. Redde Northgate has a 12-month low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

