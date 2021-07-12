Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $40.15

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $39.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 3,575 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

