Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Grid (NGG)

7/10/2021 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

7/8/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

6/28/2021 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/23/2021 – National Grid had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/28/2021 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/26/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NGG stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 114,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

