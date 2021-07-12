Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinross Gold (K)

Kinross Gold (TSE: K) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/24/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$11.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.25.

6/21/2021 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

5/20/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Kinross Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

K stock opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.95.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1295076 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

