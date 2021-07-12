ReapChain (REAP) Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $410,046.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00924221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005454 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

