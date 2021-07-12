RChain (REV) Price Tops $0.10

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $224,476.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.23 or 0.00897503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005513 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

