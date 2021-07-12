RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Sells $3,739,010.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 19,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.79, for a total value of $3,739,010.00.

Shares of ROLL traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.15. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

