Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

