Rakon (RKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $525,900.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Rakon has a market cap of $78.94 million and $525,900.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00279111 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rakon Coin Profile

Rakon is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

