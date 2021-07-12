Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$1.80 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

QST stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

