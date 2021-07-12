Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given a C$1.80 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
QST stock opened at C$1.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
