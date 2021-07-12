Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $184.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.