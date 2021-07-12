Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $831,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 426,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MDT. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

MDT opened at $128.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.