Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.71.

