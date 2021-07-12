Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $23.53 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

