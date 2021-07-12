Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $481,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,222,273 shares of company stock worth $321,671,094. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,364. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

