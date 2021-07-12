Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $345,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,239. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

