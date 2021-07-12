Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $141.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

