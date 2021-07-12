Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

