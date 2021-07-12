Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $3.39 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $160.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

