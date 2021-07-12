QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCRH opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that QCR will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

