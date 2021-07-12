Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.15. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.