Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.20 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

