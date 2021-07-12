PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $108.05

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.05, but opened at $105.24. PVH shares last traded at $105.72, with a volume of 1,190 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Get PVH alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $31,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after buying an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PVH by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.