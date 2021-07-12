Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $277,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $6,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,306,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $84.87 and a 1 year high of $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

