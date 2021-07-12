Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307,537 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Dynatrace worth $214,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. 38,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.73, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

