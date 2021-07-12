Putnam Investments LLC Has $368.44 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,125,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,854 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $368,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,356,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,836,000 after buying an additional 1,895,255 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,962,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. 234,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,241,590. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

