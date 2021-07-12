Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,057 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $535,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $59.10. 382,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,444,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

